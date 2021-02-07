Man City and PSG may face competition for Lionel Messi transfer

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain may reportedly face competition for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that he expected it to be between Man City or PSG if Messi decided to leave Barcelona at the end of this season.

However, it might be that Inter Milan are also about to throw their hat into the ring as they’re linked with an interest by Don Balon.

Messi would be a terrific signing for Inter, with the Argentina international undoubtedly still one of the best players in the world.

It’s been a difficult last year or so for Messi at Barcelona, with the Catalan giants not looking the force they once were.

This could lead Messi to leave as he nears the end of his contract, though Romano also told us that any decision will likely come once Barca elect their new president.

It would be exciting to see Messi in the Premier League with City, where he could link up with former manager Pep Guardiola.

Then again, it would also be great to see that Messi-Neymar link-up again if he were to be reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate at PSG.

One imagines those clubs would surely be in a better financial position than Inter to win the race for Messi’s signature, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the weeks and months ahead.