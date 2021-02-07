Man City troll Liverpool on Twitter after netting fourth goal to rub salt in wounds of defeated Reds

As if conceding four at Anfield wasn’t bad enough for Liverpool, Manchester City made sure to troll them before the full-time whistle had even been blown.

Liverpool’s title defence effectively ended with a defeat against City today, with Pep Guardiola’s men now looking perfectly positioned to win the Premier League.

The two sides have developed a modern, competitive rivalry in recent seasons, with Liverpool’s ill emotion ordinarily focused on City’s local rivals United.

Such has been the standards the two sides have set for each other over the past few years, they have pushed each other to the very limits – developing somewhat of a mutual hatred for each other, as often happens in football.

City will have got a great deal of satisfaction out of today’s win, and weren’t holding back on their official Twitter channel.

After Phil Foden had fired home a quite superb fourth goal for the visitors, the City Twitter admin did not refrain from trolling Liverpool to pile on their misery. Brilliant – unless you’re a Liverpool fan!