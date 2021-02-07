Manchester United achieve unwanted stat for just 2nd time ever in the Premier League era

Manchester United have done something for just the second time in the entire Premier League era after their 3-3 draw against Everton last night.

The Red Devils went 2-0 up in the first half and looked comfortable against Everton, before Carlo Ancelotti’s side levelled things up to 2-2 early in the second half.

United then went in front again to make it 3-2 but Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck at the death to snatch a draw for the Toffees.

Remarkably, this means it’s just the second time in Premier League history that Man Utd have led 2-0 at home at half time and not gone on to win the game…

2 – This was just the second time in Premier League history Manchester United led a home game by 2+ goals at half-time and failed to win, following a 2-2 draw against West Brom in October 2010. Drama. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/9myHH5C6Sh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2021

It’s quite astonishing that United have such a strong record in that department, but it’s also a reminder of just how much of a blow it was for them to let their lead slip yesterday.

Goals from Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay should really have done the job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but their defence let them down on the night.

This comes just days after United were in brilliant form to beat Southampton 9-0, and their inconsistency is sure to cost them in the title race.