Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is under the spotlight again after a poor performance for the club in their 3-3 draw with Everton yesterday.

The Spanish shot-stopper was not entirely convincing as United lost from a commanding position against the Toffees, having initially gone 2-0 up and later 3-2 up.

Although Man Utd’s defence didn’t cover itself in glory either, De Gea could perhaps have done better on the stoppage time equaliser from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Squawka show that De Gea conceded from all three shots he faced against Everton last night, giving him the second worst save percentage in the Premier League this season…

David de Gea has saved just 60.9% of shots on his goal in this season's Premier League, only Rui Patricio (59.7%) has a lower save-percentage of all PL keepers with 15+ apps this season. He conceded from all three shots he faced tonight. pic.twitter.com/gKkVdGAedH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

United have the promising young Dean Henderson sitting on the bench, and it’s surely time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to think about promoting him?

De Gea no longer looks the world class goalkeeper he was at his peak, whereas Henderson performed very well on loan at Sheffield United last season and should have his best years ahead of him.

If De Gea carries on like this he’s surely not going to be the Red Devils’ number one for much longer…