Bruno Fernandes doesn’t hold back as he slams Manchester United defence after draw with Everton

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes did not hold back in his criticism of the team’s defence as they slipped up in yesterday’s 3-3 draw at home to Everton.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up at half time against the Toffees before being pegged back to 2-2 early in the second half. They then took the lead again but ended up conceding another equaliser in stoppage time.

This is certainly a disappointing result for United, who were in a good position to win this game, only for their defence to let them down.

Fernandes himself was among the scorers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the Portugal international firing in a superb strike in the first half.

However, it’s clear Fernandes was not at all happy after the game as he criticised the sloppy defending by Man Utd on Everton’s goals.

Although he doesn’t name anyone in particular, it seems obvious Fernandes is concerned by his side’s defending at the moment.

“I think we gave away the result, we gave away the game twice,” Fernandes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“Because after being 2-0 up at half-time, coming into second half in the way we did, it’s really bad.

“We are conceding goals every game, we are conceding goals a lot of times and at home we concede too many goals.

“Too many bad results at home and this can’t be possible.

“I think we have to win this game after being 2-0 up, you have to win this game.

“It doesn’t matter how. You concede two goals and you come again and you score again.

“It’s impossible to concede another goal again, from a free-kick in the half of the pitch, we concede a goal from there and the way we concede.”