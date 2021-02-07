Paul Scholes names the Manchester United player he will always have “question marks” over

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has singled out defender Victor Lindelof as one player at the club that he’ll always have his doubts about.

The Sweden international has had moments of quality in his time at Old Trafford, but also seems to have a few too many off-days, and it’s not surprising Scholes remains unconvinced by him.

United looked poor at the back against Everton last night as they drew 3-3 at Old Trafford, with Lindelof once again struggling, though Harry Maguire was not really at his best either.

Scholes has focused on Lindelof, however, saying he’ll always have his doubts about the 26-year-old.

“Their defence has just not been good enough,” the pundit said, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it as well because you look individually and they’re okay. Maguire is a good defender.

“I still have question marks against Lindelof. I always will.

“I don’t think he’s quick enough to play alongside Maguire, I don’t think he’s aggressive enough.”

It seems clear Man Utd need to look at central defence as a priority for strengthening in the summer transfer window, with Maguire in need of a better partner.

Even if the England international hasn’t quite been good enough at United, he looked much better at Leicester City and should shine with an upgrade on Lindelof alongside him.

