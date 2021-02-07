Man United striker made classy gesture to help wonderkid Amad Diallo settle and score Panenka penalty against Liverpool Under-23s in rout

According to the Athletic (subscription required), highly-rated Manchester United striker Joe Hugill was behind the Panenka penalty that Amad Diallo Traore dazzled with against Liverpool’s Under-23s side.

The encounter against United’s heated rivals was Diallo’s first after officially arriving at the club in January, with the wonderkid signed on Deadline Day for an initial €25m in a deal worth up to €40m.

The Athletic report that with Hugill, an exciting £300,000 arrival from Sunderland’s ranks in the summer, already having scored four against the Reds, the striker allowed Diallo to take the next spot-kick.

It’s added that Hugill believed the big-money arrival would benefit from another goal in an effort to help Diallo settle, especially as the United Under-23s side only met the ace that day due to Covid-19 rules.

Hugill’s classy gesture also seems to have shocked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the ex-striker couldn’t believe that the 17-year-old relinquished another a penalty and likely fifth goal in a recent press conference.

Here is what Solskjaer had to say on Hugill before United’s first-team drew against Arsenal:

“Why Joe didn’t take the penalty himself to get five goals, I’m going to ask him.”

Solskjaer also commented on the prolific centre-forward before Southampton were smashed:

“If we go from that game, I’d pick Joe Hugill, scored four goals, should have taken the penalty and got five instead.”

Diallo also scored early into that outing with Liverpool’s Under-23s with a composed finish.

Diallo and Hugill have been phenomenal in the two games since the former joined the senior academy side, with the Ivorian-born ace notching three goals and three assists whilst Hugill has scored five.

It’s wonderful to see one young player helping another out, especially one with such heavy expectations on his shoulders after a massive transfer to one of the world’s biggest clubs.

It’s nice to see that the Athletic have found this insight into the moment, it appears as though Hugill was too humble to come out and explain it himself – which is a great sign for United fans.

The two talents certainly look far too good for Under-23s competition – with all respect – they look ready for first-team football in the near future.