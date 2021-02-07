Paul Scholes identifies the precise moment it went wrong for Manchester United against Everton

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has identified the precise moment the game got away from his old club in their 3-3 draw with Everton yesterday.

The former Red Devils midfielder believes Paul Pogba having to go off injured was the key moment in the game, as it saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lose control in the middle of the park.

United replaced Pogba with Fred and it just wasn’t quite the same from that point on, with Everton improving in midfield when they weren’t up against Pogba.

Scholes believes the home side were in complete control with Pogba on the pitch, but it fell apart after the France international was taken off and replaced by Fred.

This helped Everton come back and take a point at Old Trafford, despite having been 2-0 down at half time and then 3-2 down until the dying seconds of the game.

“That’s a big blow. If you’re talking about title hopes, it’s a big blow for them. Of course it is,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“I just feel Paul Pogba going off was a big moment in the game. I thought they had complete control up to that point.

“Fred coming on, they lost control in the middle of the pitch. [Andre] Gomes, Doucoure and [Tom] Davies really started to take control of the game and that was a big blow for United.

“Conceding a goal that late, it’s not a good look. Are they totally out of it? It’s going to be difficult from now on I think.

“But they’ve got to keep going, they’ve got to keep fighting, they’ve got to keep believing.”

It’s certainly interesting to see Scholes talking up Pogba’s importance in this way after being one of the player’s most outspoken critics for so long.

“No Neymar was the one we were looking at, but that didn’t quite happen.” – Newcastle manager Steve Bruce when asked about signing PSG’s Idrissa Gueye. Click here to read more.