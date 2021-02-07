Newcastle United star set to miss rest of season through injury

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is set to miss the remainder of the season after the Swiss international suffered a knee injury against Southampton on Saturday.

Schar, 29, has been with the Magpies for the last three-years after making a £3.6m switch from Deportivo de La Coruna, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite emerging as one of Steve Bruce’s most trusted centre-backs after featuring in 16 Premier League matches, so far this season, the Swiss defender is set to be sidelined for quite some time.

After suffering a savage knee injury against Southampton on Saturday, the 29-year-old required the club’s medical staff to carry him off on the stretcher after receiving on-field treatment.

There were immediate concerns for Schar who was in visible pain, however, in even worse news, the extent of his injury has been confirmed.

According to the club’s official website, Schar is set to miss ‘several months’ due to the recent injury.

Despite coming away with all three-points after a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Saints on Saturday took some of the pressure off, the Magpies will still need all their best players available if they’re to beat the drop.

Sitting 10-points from safety but having played a game more, Bruce will now need to try and reinvent his back-line if he’s to stay outside of the league’s relegation zone.