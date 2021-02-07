(Photo) – Sky Sports destroy Liverpool with ‘Alisson Blunderland’ review of 4-1 defeat to Man City after star keeper shockingly costs Reds

There was no way that Alisson would escape the shocking errors that cost Liverpool against Manchester City today, and Sky Sports made sure of that with a savage bit of entertainment.

Liverpool pulled the encounter back to 1-1 in the 63rd minute but ended up losing 4-1 after a pair of disastrous mistakes from Alisson Becker gifted City the clear-cut chance of two goals.

Alisson was punished for a rushed clearance in the 72nd minute of the tie, when Ilkay Gundogan made up for an earlier miss, the Brazilian then produced a similar moment to forget just three minutes later.

When Liverpool’s second-half implosion and embarrassment finally came to and end and the cameras were directed back to the Sky Sports studio, there was a brutal review awaiting Alisson.

Presenter Dave Jones was seemingly passed on a gem from one of the scriptwriting crew as he reviewed the match as ‘Alisson Blunderland’ before the coverage headed off for an ad break.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

‘Alisson Blunderland’ is a reference to the massively successful ‘Alice in Wonderland’ novel, here’s hoping that one of those books isn’t lying about at the Becker family home tonight.

I for one was of the firm belief that a world-class player like Alisson would be the last I’d ever expect to let down the Reds, especially in such a big game, anything can happen in football.