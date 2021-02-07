Real Madrid left with just 12 first-team players – including two keepers – available for Getafe tie as injuries and suspensions ravage Los Blancos squad

According to Spanish publication AS, as it stands, Real Madrid only have 11 first-team players available for their La Liga clash with Getafe on Tuesday night, two of which are goalkeepers.

Los Blancos named just six players on their bench for the 2-1 win against Huesca, with the side also suffering further injury doubts after that tie in Alvaro Odriozola, who was replaced in the 67th minute.

AS report that Odriozola suffered from some hamstring problems, whilst the side could also be without Eder Militao for Getafe (he was suspended for Huesca) due to discomfort in the adductor.

It’s added that both will undergo tests before the encounter on Tuesday night, but the chances of them featuring at this moment in time are slim as they are both seen as serious doubts.

Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramons, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Isco are all currently sidelined. Toni Kroos – who is fit – also misses the next game due to a yellow cards suspension.

AS report that the only available first-team players are Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema and Mariano.

Diego Altube can make that number 13, the ace is the side’s third-choice goalkeeper, he’s been on the bench all season and won’t feature unless Courtois or Lunin are injured.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi to PSG demanded by star man in contract negotiations Newcastle United star set to miss rest of season through injury Video: Liverpool target nets clinical finish for Lille after claims Reds have extensively scouted forward

AS add that Castilla talents Marvin and Victor Chust are currently part of the first-team squad, with midfielder Antonio Blanco also called up to train with the seniors by Zinedine Zidane today.

Blanco is probably the one usually fringe player that can feature against Getafe, as Kroos’ suspension leaves Casemiro and Modric as the only central midfield options.

The side’s last training session will be at 11am on Monday morning, Zidane will be hoping for a couple of swift recoveries to boost his injury-stricken ranks.

With such a short-staffed squad, Madrid are really down to their bare bones, which comes at a nightmare of a time as they’re already seven points behind rivals Atletico Madrid in the title race – with their neighbours also holding two games in hand.