Manchester United legend turned footballing pundit Roy Keane has issued Liverpool’s Curtis Jones with high-praise.

Jones, 20, is a product of Liverpool’s youth academy after joining their ranks all the way back in 2000.

After climbing his way through the club’s youth sides, Jones was awarded with his senior first-team debut in January 2019 during an FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Going on to continue his impressive senior breakthrough, the young English midfielder has featured in 24 games in all competitions during the 2020-21 season.

With manager Jurgen Klopp sticking by his talented midfielder, Jones was named in the German’s starting line-up to face Premier League leaders Manchester City in Sunday’s showdown.

Jones and his Liverpool team-mates come into Sunday’s game desperately hoping to close the gap at the top of the table as they look to reclaim their title.

Speaking live on Sky Sports ahead of the mouth-watering tie, Sky Sports pundit Keane was quick to praise the 20-year-old.

Keane, who turned out 470 times for United from 1993 – 2006, has been impressed by Jones and has admitted he has grown to like his style of play.

”In any big game, the middle of the game is huge,” Keane said (as quoted by Daily Star). “Obviously it will have a big say in who wins the game of football.

“I’m glad to see him in there, every time I’ve seen him he looks comfortable in there, looks confident.

“From what I hear he’s a pretty cocky kid, takes on instructions pretty quickly – sign of a decent player.

“He’s at the club for the reason because Klopp likes him, trusts him and it’s a great boost of confidence for the manager to throw him in this game.

“There’s only one way to find out about these lads if they’re to survive at Liverpool a long time – how they do in these big games.

“I like the look of him.”