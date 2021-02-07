Roy Keane notices Jurgen Klopp has been making ‘plenty of excuses’ for poor Liverpool form as Man City clash is described as must-win if Reds have title hopes

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has pointed out that Jurgen Klopp has been making ‘plenty of excuses’ for Liverpool, in regards to the side’s poor form as of late.

The Reds have won just two of their last eight Premier League ties, they’ve been on a massive slide in their most important competition this season following their 7-0 hammering of Crystal Palace.

Klopp’s men have lost three of those encounters, all to sides that are respectfully not challenging for similar things this season, whilst they’ve also drawn three times – including to drop bound West Brom.

With Sky Sports previewing the massive encounter between the Reds and title rivals Manchester City later today, Keane pointed out that Klopp has been making ‘plenty of excuses’ over this slump period.

Keane noted that there’s been talk of the ‘extra break’ that City have received at times, whilst also mentioning the ‘fixture pileup’ – which has left other top-flight sides in the exact same position.

The Irishman, who captained Manchester United for four of his seven Premier League titles with the Red Devils added ‘no more excuses Liverpool’, in regards to today’s clash against Pep Guardiola and Co.

“There’s been plenty of excuses coming out from Liverpool.” ? Is Roy Keane right about Liverpool ahead of today’s crucial Man City clash? ???? pic.twitter.com/TnFcm2Cuj2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 7, 2021

“What we don’t want to hear from Liverpool either is excuses, there’s been plenty of excuses coming out of Liverpool over the last few weeks.”

David Jones, Sky Sports present: “What like?”

Keane: “City have had an extra break, fixture pileup, there’s been plenty of excuses from the manager (Jurgen Klopp).”

“We’ve said from day one, injury problems of course, have affected them, but we could say that about Manchester City.”

“Liverpool have done brilliant the last three years, they need a response today, football always gives you another opportunity, they need a big performance.”

“Whatever about league titles, they need to turn up today, as I said no more excuses Liverpool. Huge expectations, the bottom line is they’ve not stepped up to the plate regarding the challenges that have come their way.”

“Particularly from the backup players, they’ve not been good enough, they’ve not shown it so far. Do you want to use that must-win situation? I suppose that is the case if they think they can win the title.”

The ‘must-win’ comment is quite interesting as well, it’s pretty spot on, Liverpool are seven points behind City heading into the tie, with the Manchester outfit also holding a game in hand.

With that in mind, it’s hard not to see this afternoon as a ‘must-win’ tie for the Reds if they have serious hopes of defending their historic first Premier League title.