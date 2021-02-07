São Paulo looking at Defensa y Justicia boss to fill the void at their manager position

São Paulo FC is in turmoil as the Brazilian club has fired their manager Fernando Diniz and seen their sporting director, Raí, resign from his position.

The Tricolor is looking to pick up the pieces of what’s looking like a disastrous end to their 2020-21 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A campaign. São Paulo will try and maintain its fourth-place position to guarantee themselves an automatic entry into the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Nonetheless, first on the São Paulo off-season plan is finding a manager. TNT Sports confirms that they could be looking at is Defensa y Justicia tactician Hernán Crespo. The Argentine manager is in hot demand after leading his squad to a Copa Sudamericana victory over Club Atlético Lanús.

Crespo is on the shortlist of managers the Tricolor as the Brazilian media outlet adds that they’re also showing interest in Portuguese managers Pedro Martins and Marco Silva.

If Crespo decides to take an interest in managing a Brazilian club, São Paulo could face competition as Santos FC is also reportedly interested in the Argentine manager.