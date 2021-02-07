Thomas Partey lifts lid on what life is like under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s new-signing Thomas Partey has lifted the lid on what life under Mikel Arteta is like.

Partey, 27, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid during last year’s summer transfer window after the Gunners opted to activate his £45m release clause, as per Sky Sports.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, Partey, who arrived with the reputation of being one of Europe’s most reliable defensive midfielders, has featured in 13 games, in all competitions.

Despite enduring a recent period on the sidelines through injury, the Ghanian midfielder has reclaimed his place back in Arteta’s first-team plans.

Partey is best known for his resolute defensive qualities and often does his best work when breaking up play just in front of his side’s back-line.

Speaking in a recent interview with Stadium Astro, the 27-year-old commanding midfielder has opened on how he is finding working under his new Spanish manager.

“Mikel is helping me a lot,” Partey admitted. “At Atletico, I played in a similar position.

“The system is not the same back there, you have to be well positioned to be able to go around your marker, and here Mikel is helping a lot because I remember, he said you don’t have to be in the same line and opposite the defender.

“You have time to be able to do whatever you want and this is amazing. It’s just as important, you need to keep it in mind and whenever your teammates have the ball, you know who you are in line with, who you are not in line with and this is helping me a lot.

“I think both of them have the same mentality, which is winning. Both of them want to be in control, you always have the chance to create in behind and the difference is we don’t give chances, we press high.

“We always do a high press, from the first minute to the last minute, and in Atletico sometimes you have to wait for the opposition to move around you and you hit them on the counter.”

Partey’s glowing review of his manager will go someway of relieving some of the mounting pressure Arteta is enduring once again.

A recent 1-0 loss to Aston Villa during Saturday’s league fixtures has seen the Gunners slump to 10th place in the Premier League table.

Next up for the Londoners is a tricky tie against the notoriously attacking Leeds United.