Video: Alisson follows up from costly mistake with another as Raheem Sterling finishes off former club Liverpool for Manchester City

In the 75th minute of the massive Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City, Alisson Becker suffered another moment to forget, just minutes after an initial costly blunder.

Georginio Wijnaldum shuttled the ball back to Alisson as the Reds were being pressed, Alisson hastily fired out a first-time pass that seemed bound for Fabinho, but was intercepted.

The ball was gifted to Bernardo Silva, the creative midfielder made no mistake as he skipped into the box before lifting a sumptuous lob over Wijnaldum and the doomed Liverpool keeper.

Former Reds star Raheem Sterling was free to dive down and head the ball into the back of the net, continuing a more encouraging show of performances against his former employers after he struggled against the Merseyside outfit for years.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Things have completely fallen apart for Jurgen Klopp’s side, no one would’ve ever imagined that it would be Alisson to make such errors.