Menu

(Video) Alisson howler leads to irresistible Foden run finished off with Gundogan tap-in

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will not want to see this one again!

READ MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah scores ice-cold penalty for Liverpool after winning spot-kick to level against Manchester City

In what is the season’s most important Premier League match-up of the 2020-21 season so far, Liverpool’s usually reliable Brazilian shot-stopper has piled the pressure on his side.

Coming into the game, Liverpool would have been desperate to close the gap on top-of-the-table City, but they now face a mountain of a task.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mohamed Salah scores ice-cold penalty for Liverpool after winning spot-kick to level against Manchester City
Video: Man City silence Anfield fireworks as ex-Liverpool star Sterling has Alexander-Arnold on toast before Gundogan fires home
(Video) Man City star uses unorthodox method to arrange wall, drags team-mate by the neck

Despite crawling them themselves back level at 1-1, Man City have taken the lead once again.

Alisson’s poor clearance gifted Foden the oppotuntity to run at Liverpool’s back-line before laying the ball off to Gundogan.

Brilliant from the young Englishman.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Alisson Becker ilkay gundogan Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.