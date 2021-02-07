(Video) Alisson howler leads to irresistible Foden run finished off with Gundogan tap-in

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will not want to see this one again!

In what is the season’s most important Premier League match-up of the 2020-21 season so far, Liverpool’s usually reliable Brazilian shot-stopper has piled the pressure on his side.

Coming into the game, Liverpool would have been desperate to close the gap on top-of-the-table City, but they now face a mountain of a task.

Despite crawling them themselves back level at 1-1, Man City have taken the lead once again.

Alisson’s poor clearance gifted Foden the oppotuntity to run at Liverpool’s back-line before laying the ball off to Gundogan.

Brilliant from the young Englishman.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport