Video: Man City silence Anfield fireworks as ex-Liverpool star Sterling has Alexander-Arnold on toast before Gundogan fires home

Manchester City have taken the lead over Liverpool at Anfield through Ilkay Gundogan – he’s on fire!

The German had an opportunity to continue his good run of goal scoring form with a penalty in the first-half, but following in the footsteps of teammate Riyad Mahrez a few years ago, he skied it into the stands.

MORE: Video: Ilkay Gundogan bails out Liverpool with sky high penalty miss for Man City launched into the empty Anfield stands

Gundogan wasn’t going to miss this time, though, with the ball falling at his feet in the penalty area after a great save from Alisson, firing into the roof of the net and leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will have some apologising to do if Liverpool do lose here, as Raheem Sterling has had him on toast there.

Sterling skipped past his international teammate as if he wasn’t there, before teeing up Phil Foden for the initial effort.

That’s eight goals in 11 games now for Gundogan. A quite extraordinary purple patch, and one that could wrap up the title for City.

There was a firework display going on outside the confines of the stadium just minutes before Gundogan struck.

It’s eerily quiet on Merseyside now…

