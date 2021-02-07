Video: Ilkay Gundogan bails out Liverpool with sky high penalty miss for Man City launched into the empty Anfield stands

In the 35th minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City, referee Michail Oliver awarded the Citizens a penalty.

Former Reds star Raheem Sterling skipped past Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving Fabinho dazzled enough with some stepovers that he was hacked down by the Brazilian.

In-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan stepped up to the spot but shockingly sent the ball well over the bar and into the empty Anfield stands.

This marks the second spot-kick miss for the Citizens against Liverpool this season, as Kevin de Bruyne went wide in the side’s first meeting, whilst this is another high-profile miss at Anfield – following Riyad Mahrez a coupe of years ago.

It turns out that Jurgen Klopp has his trusted midfield anchor from his Dortmund days to thank for the out-of-form Reds not being behind right now.

? Fabinho fouls Sterling to give City a golden chance from the spot but Gundogan spanks his penalty over! An Anfield curse… ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVMCI here: https://t.co/uVVJFt8M49

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/63600REa5Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 7, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Roy Keane hails Liverpool youngster ahead of Man City tie Real Madrid left with just 12 first-team players – including two keepers – available for Getafe tie as injuries and suspensions ravage Los Blancos squad Lionel Messi to PSG demanded by star man in contract negotiations

Liverpool are incredibly luck that Manchester City’s stars just can’t hack spot-kick at Anfield, they’ve been bailed out massively.