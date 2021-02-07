Video: Ilkay Gundogan bails out Liverpool with sky high penalty miss for Man City launched into the empty Anfield stands

In the 35th minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City, referee Michail Oliver awarded the Citizens a penalty.
Former Reds star Raheem Sterling skipped past Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving Fabinho dazzled enough with some stepovers that he was hacked down by the Brazilian.
In-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan stepped up to the spot but shockingly sent the ball well over the bar and into the empty Anfield stands.
This marks the second spot-kick miss for the Citizens against Liverpool this season, as Kevin de Bruyne went wide in the side’s first meeting, whilst this is another high-profile miss at Anfield – following Riyad Mahrez a coupe of years ago.
It turns out that Jurgen Klopp has his trusted midfield anchor from his Dortmund days to thank for the out-of-form Reds not being behind right now.
Liverpool are incredibly luck that Manchester City’s stars just can’t hack spot-kick at Anfield, they’ve been bailed out massively.