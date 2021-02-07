Menu

(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilarious reaction to Alisson’s impending howler

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was at his very best during the second-half of Liverpool’s Premier League match against title favourites Manchester City.

During the game’s second-half when Man City were pushing hard to regain the lead, goalkeeper Alisson was spotted playing with fire.

In what was a very precarious moment which went on to lead to the Citizen’s second goal of the game, commentator and former Liverpool defender Carragher was overheard on the Sky mics giving a hilarious reaction.

The worry in Carragher’s voice is clear for all to hear and he turned out to be rightfully worried.

After what has been a Phil Foden masterclass mixed with an Alisson disaster-class, Liverpool now trail 4-1.

