Video: Chelsea hop, skip and jump ahead via Jorginho after VAR awards penalty for foul on Timo Werner

Chelsea are back in front against Sheffield United this evening after Jorginho converted a penalty won by Timo Werner.

Werner raced through on goal and appeared to be taken out by Aaron Ramsdale, but referee Kevin Friend allowed play to go on, deeming himself too far from the incident to make a definitive decision on whether or not it was a penalty.

After consultation with the VAR, Friend was advised to head to the monitor, where he reviewed the incident and pointed to the spot.

Werner has lost his penalty taking duties for Chelsea amidst this poor run of form in front of goal, which is to the benefit of Jorginho, just as it was on Thursday night against Tottenham.

Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty and converted, returning to the hop, skip and a jump technique which he abandoned for the first time in his Premier League career at Spurs midweek.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport