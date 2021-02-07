Menu

Video: Chelsea hop, skip and jump ahead via Jorginho after VAR awards penalty for foul on Timo Werner

Chelsea FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Chelsea are back in front against Sheffield United this evening after Jorginho converted a penalty won by Timo Werner.

Werner raced through on goal and appeared to be taken out by Aaron Ramsdale, but referee Kevin Friend allowed play to go on, deeming himself too far from the incident to make a definitive decision on whether or not it was a penalty.

MORE: Video: Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger scores comical own-goal after not checking Edouard Mendy’s position

After consultation with the VAR, Friend was advised to head to the monitor, where he reviewed the incident and pointed to the spot.

Werner has lost his penalty taking duties for Chelsea amidst this poor run of form in front of goal, which is to the benefit of Jorginho, just as it was on Thursday night against Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger scores comical own-goal after not checking Edouard Mendy’s position
Man City star Ilkay Gundogan provides hilarious explanation for penalty miss vs Liverpool on night of Super Bowl LV
Video: Mason Mount fires Chelsea ahead vs Sheffield United with brilliant first-time finish on his weaker foot

Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty and converted, returning to the hop, skip and a jump technique which he abandoned for the first time in his Premier League career at Spurs midweek.


Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale Jorginho Kevin Friend Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.