Video: “Some things went a little wrong” – Jurgen Klopp speaks after Alisson double-blunder sees Liverpool defeated

Speaking after Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp has given his take on Alisson’s horrendous errors.

Alisson missed out midweek with an unspecified illness. He was back in the side today, but standing out in the freezing cold clearly did him no good, as the Brazilian, who tends to be pretty trustworthy with his feet, gifted Man City two goals in quick succession.

While City were the better team on the day, it was Alisson’s errors which essentially ended any hopes of a Liverpool revival, so it’s his name that will be dominating the back pages on Monday morning, unfortunately for him.

As you would expect, Klopp was quizzed on the topic when speaking to the press after the game. While Klopp did stress that Alisson has saved Liverpool on countless occasions prior, there was no getting away from how bad and how costly his mistakes were today.

Even if he did understate it a little…