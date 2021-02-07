Video: Jurgen Klopp on juggling Liverpool’s season ambitions after title pursuit ended vs Man City

Speaking in wake of Liverpool’s title pursuit-ending defeat to Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp looked ahead to what remains of the season.

The champions knew that only a win would do against City today, with Liverpool already adrift of Pep Guardiola’s men, who have been in scintillating form of late.

After suffering a 4-1 defeat to City, Jurgen Klopp can essentially write of his side’s chances of retaining the title and instead focus on more realistic expectations.

Liverpool are still in the Champions League, while also need to ensure qualification for it next term.

Klopp, speaking to the press after the dust had settled on the game, was asked how Liverpool would juggle both of those tasks between now and the season’s end.

The German, in the midst of the busiest and most congested season of his career, unsurprisingly stressed that his side are prepared for what lies ahead.

It’s normal for Liverpool to be playing a lot of football.