Video: Lionel Messi fires home brilliant drilled finish minutes after coming on for Barcelona against Betis

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Lionel Messi stepped up and delivered for Barcelona against Real Betis tonight.

Messi may well be entering the final few months of his Barcelona career, with his contract due to end in the summer. However, everyone knows what that club means to him – until the final day, he’s going to fight for the badge.

With Barca trailing 1-0 to Real Betis tonight, Messi, as he has done countless times before during his time at the Nou Camp, took responsibility of turning the game in their favour for himself, scoring a brilliant goal.

As soon as Messi worked the ball onto his left foot just inside the Betis penalty area, the result was inevitable. Messi fired low and hard, past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

That’s what you call a super sub! ? Lionel Messi comes off the bench and provides the Barca equaliser within just 3 minutes ?? pic.twitter.com/wbEQMCeiNw — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 7, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Messi had only been on the field of play for a matter of minutes before scoring. That’ll teach Ronald Koeman for ever leaving him out of the starting eleven, even if he probably ought to rest every now and then.