Video: Liverpool target nets clinical finish for Lille after claims Reds have extensively scouted forward

Jonathan David, one of Canada’s biggest hopes who has been previously linked with Liverpool, today scored for Lille against Nantes.

David signed for Lille over the summer after a prolific spell with Gent. He has also netted 11 goals in 12 appearances for Canada.

Still only 21-years-old, he looks certain to have a bright future – but with who? The youngster has previously been linked with Liverpool.

The Athletic reported over the summer that Liverpool ‘extensively scouted’ David before settling on the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Jota was more of a refined and ready reinforcement for the Reds front-line, while David would have been a long-term investment.

You imagine that Liverpool will still be tracking David’s progress at Lille, with his ability to adapt to life in one of Europe’s top five leagues likely to determine whether they revive their interest in the future.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for David in Ligue 1, but he has netted his sixth league goal of the season against Nantes this afternoon.

It was fortune how it fell to his feet, but there was nothing lucky about the finish. Clinical – just what he’s all about.

