Menu

(Video) Man City star uses unorthodox method to arrange wall, drags team-mate by the neck

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was spotted using a somewhat unorthodox method to arrange his side’s defensive wall whilst facing a Liverpool free-kick during Sunday’s Premier League match-up.

READ MORE: Manchester United achieve unwanted stat for just 2nd time ever in the Premier League era

Both sides went into the break all square at 0-0 and although the match has been a hotly contested encounter, one of the funnier moments came from Dias.

After facing a Liverpool free-kick, Oleksandr Zinchenko was instructed to occupy the bottom half of the Citizen’s wall.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool discover price which would take potential Mohamed Salah replacement to Anfield
Video: Ilkay Gundogan bails out Liverpool with sky high penalty miss for Man City launched into the empty Anfield stands
Roy Keane hails Liverpool youngster ahead of Man City tie

A tactic fans are seeing more and more frequently is where a player will lay on the ground on his side, facing his own side’s keeper.

However, whilst preparing to block a free-kick should it go low, Zinchenko obviously didn’t position himself correctly which prompted team-mate Ruben Dias to drag the 24-year-old by his neck.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Oleksandr Zinchenko Ruban Dias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.