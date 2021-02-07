Video: Mohamed Salah scores ice-cold penalty for Liverpool after winning spot-kick to level against Manchester City

In the 61st minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City, the Reds were presented with the chance to quickly draw level.

A ball over the top spelled danger for Pep Guardiola’s side, Ruben Dias messed up a clearance, leaving Mohamed Salah free to latch onto the ball, when the Portuguese defender had to drag the star down.

Salah stepped up to the spot and utilised his successful, powerful and long run-up once more as he blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

The Egyptian scored from the same spot that Ilkay Gundogan shockingly missed from in the first-half, though the German made up for that with an opener in the 49th minute.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

It’s been a fairly closely-contested encounter so far, with neither side benefitting from many clear-cut chances at all.