Video: Mason Mount fires Chelsea ahead vs Sheffield United with brilliant first-time finish on his weaker foot

Chelsea have opened the scoring against Sheffield United through a brilliant Mason Mount finish.

Sheffield United were holding firm throughout the majority of the first-half, frustrating Chelsea and taking Olivier Giroud out of the game completely.

You felt as though, had they got to half-time, a surprise could be on the cards here – but unfortunately, from their perspective at least, the Blues have found the breakthrough.

Timo Werner, who was arguably Chelsea’s most lively player in the first 45 minutes, found himself in space down the left channel before cutting it back to Mount, who made no mistake with the finish.

Just as Phil Foden reaffirmed his credentials as a current and future England international in Gareth Southgate’s midfield, Mount has followed suit.

What a finish, what a player and what a future this young man has ahead of him.

Thomas Tuchel ought to also get a great deal of encouragement out of the part Werner played in this goal.

