Menu

(Video) Pep Guardiola hails Man City star for ‘outstanding’ performance

Manchester City
Posted by

In light of his side’s 4-1 thrashing over Premier League champions, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed English midfielder Phil Foden.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola says shock Man City star could take next penalty after Ilkay Gundogan faltered vs Liverpool

Foden, 20, was instructed to lead Man City’s line in a ‘false 9’ role which saw Guardiola opt against fielding an outright striker.

The young English midfielder put in an utterly superb performance which included an assist as well as a goal for himself.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola says shock Man City star could take next penalty after Ilkay Gundogan faltered vs Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp admits blundering Alisson may have had ‘cold feet’ for Liverpool as Roy Keane furiously reacts to ‘new excuse’ from Reds boss after 4-1 defeat to Man City
(Video) Roy Keane pulls no punches in savage assessment of Liverpool

Foden was his side’s best player all afternoon and the 20-year-old’s display has seen his manager heap the praise on.

Speaking after Sunday afternoon’s clash of the titans, Guardiola, when speaking about his young midfielder said: “I know he’s a guy who is so calm.

“He stays in the position he has to stay. […] He loves to play football and i’m pretty sure he will improve.”

 

More Stories Pep Guardiola Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.