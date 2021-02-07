(Video) Pep Guardiola hails Man City star for ‘outstanding’ performance

In light of his side’s 4-1 thrashing over Premier League champions, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed English midfielder Phil Foden.

Foden, 20, was instructed to lead Man City’s line in a ‘false 9’ role which saw Guardiola opt against fielding an outright striker.

The young English midfielder put in an utterly superb performance which included an assist as well as a goal for himself.

Foden was his side’s best player all afternoon and the 20-year-old’s display has seen his manager heap the praise on.

Speaking after Sunday afternoon’s clash of the titans, Guardiola, when speaking about his young midfielder said: “I know he’s a guy who is so calm.

“He stays in the position he has to stay. […] He loves to play football and i’m pretty sure he will improve.”