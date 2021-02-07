Manchester United legend turned Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has not held back in his assessment of Liverpool following their crushing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool hosted Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League showdown during a match which saw Jurgen Klopp’s Reds rack-up their fifth domestic defeat of the 2020-21 season.

Taking nothing away from the Citizens, Pep Guardiola’s free-flowing side were at their irresistible best with Englishman Phil Foden the pick of the bunch.

Speaking after the match, Keane weighed-in on Liverpool’s attempts to reclaim their 2019-20 Premier League title.

“To me they’ve been bad champions,” Keane said. “You can lose a game of football but I can’t figure this group out.”

The retired Irishman went on to hint that he thinks Liverpool’s squad of players have thought they’re better than what they actually are.

“I think they’ve all maybe believed the hype over the last year or two,” Keane added.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports