Video: Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger scores comical own-goal after not checking Edouard Mendy’s position

Sheffield United got back on level terms with Chelsea after Antonio Rudiger found the back of his own net.

After a frustrating first-half for the visitors, Thomas Tuchel’s men found a breakthrough after Mason Mount found the back of the net with a fine left-footed finish.

Tuchel would have been hoping to see his players push on from that and extend their lead over Sheffield United, who look certain to drop down to the Championship.

However, Sheffield have found a way back into the contest through one of Chelsea’s own, with Rudiger beating Edouard Mendy with a fine finish.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Rudiger has been given a new lease of life by Tuchel, but Frank Lampard’s successor might have been having second thoughts after seeing this.

What on Earth was he thinking? Attempting to pass it back to Mendy without checking his goalkeeper’s position – it’s as if he was intentionally trying to find the back of his own net…