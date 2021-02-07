Video: Trincao scores first Barcelona goal in stunning fashion to bag dramatic winner in Real Betis thriller

Francisco Trincao, take a bow son. What a way to score your first goal for Barcelona!

Trincao, a 21-year-old signed from Braga over the summer, headed into tonight’s clash with Real Betis having made 26 appearances for Barcelona without having found the back of the net.`

If Ronald Koeman was holding any grudges over his lack of goal contributions, all will have been forgiven after this quite brilliant strike to ensure Barcelona would take all three points from their clash with Real Betis tonight.

Barca trailed 1-0, led 2-1 and fast found themselves with the scores level and the minutes ticking down towards the final whistle. They can ill afford to drop many more points this season if they want to remain in the fight.

Thankfully for Koeman and co, Trincao had been building up his FIFA Street ‘Gamebreaker’ for the past 26 games, because he marked his 27th with an absolute beauty to win Barcelona the game. Stunning!