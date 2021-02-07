West Ham manager David Moyes is reportedly keen for the club’s scouts to keep tabs on Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, scoring 16 league goals last season and 17 league goals already this term.

According to the Sun, this has got West Ham on alert, with Moyes keen for scouts to monitor Armstrong’s progress in the weeks and months ahead.

This makes sense for the Hammers, who could do with more options up front, with the Sun also giving them a boost by suggesting Blackburn could be under pressure to sell him if they fail to achieve promotion this season.

West Ham recently sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax, so could benefit from signing Armstrong to replace him up front.

Fans of the east Londoners will hope Armstrong can continue to impress the club’s scouts and show that he’s a player good enough to make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League.