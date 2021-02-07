Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has made a huge claim about the Wilfried Zaha transfer situation.

The Ivory Coast international has been a star player for Palace in recent times, and his fine form has often seen him linked strongly with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Eagles boss Hodgson how also admits that Zaha wants Champions League football, which could put big clubs on alert this summer.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal or Chelsea will be playing in the Champions League next season, but eyebrows will no doubt be raised by these quotes from Hodgson.

“I think when the market opens up again Wilf Zaha will again be a name on many managers and sporting directors’ lips and Wilf will retain his ambition of playing Champions League football and doing things we have not been able to give him while he has been playing here,” Hodgson said.

“But I am hoping and believing also that the club will still be trying to persuade him that what he needs to get out of football he can get here and how that will pan out? I couldn’t say.

“He is good enough to play at other clubs, but also he is a player we would really like to keep here because he has been so important for us and he is very important to all the fans and everyone around the club.”