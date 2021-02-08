Menu

AC Milan working on triple contract extension with three key players currently available for free in June

AC Milan
Posted by

AC Milan are working on renewing the contracts of three of their most important players – including the titanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Few could have expected that Zlatan would have had the impact he has at the San Siro, being 39-years-old and not long recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

However, the Swede is spearheading an unlikely title charge from the Rossoneri, who have the best chance they’ve had at winning the Scudetto for years.

MORE: AC Milan set to open talks for Man United defender

Even if they fall short this term, good things are on the horizon for Milan, so they’ll be dearly hoping to keep the squad together and build upon what they have.

As per Fabrizio Romano, they are working on doing that at the time of writing, with the club in talks with Zlatan, Calhanoglu AND Donnarumma.

All three are out of contract in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Sociedad v Manchester United location has been determined – travel restrictions permitting
Video: Arsenal defender takes dig at Mikel Arteta while appearing as guest on talk show
Is Pau Torres the answer to Man United’s defensive issues?

It’ll be great work from Milan if they are able to tie all three down to extensions, but nonetheless, questions need to be asked.

Why have they allowed three of their most important players to be just a matter of months away from leaving on a free?

Considering they could all pen pre-contract agreements with interested parties anytime now, it defies belief.

More Stories Gianluigi Donnarumma Hakan Calhanoglu Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.