AC Milan working on triple contract extension with three key players currently available for free in June

AC Milan are working on renewing the contracts of three of their most important players – including the titanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Few could have expected that Zlatan would have had the impact he has at the San Siro, being 39-years-old and not long recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

However, the Swede is spearheading an unlikely title charge from the Rossoneri, who have the best chance they’ve had at winning the Scudetto for years.

Even if they fall short this term, good things are on the horizon for Milan, so they’ll be dearly hoping to keep the squad together and build upon what they have.

As per Fabrizio Romano, they are working on doing that at the time of writing, with the club in talks with Zlatan, Calhanoglu AND Donnarumma.

All three are out of contract in the summer.

It’ll be great work from Milan if they are able to tie all three down to extensions, but nonetheless, questions need to be asked.

Why have they allowed three of their most important players to be just a matter of months away from leaving on a free?

Considering they could all pen pre-contract agreements with interested parties anytime now, it defies belief.