Video: Arsenal defender takes dig at Mikel Arteta while appearing as guest on talk show

Arsenal defender William Saliba, who is currently on-loan at OGC Nice, has taken a dig at Mikel Arteta while appearing as a guest on Top of the Foot.

Saliba was initially recruited with Unai Emery at the helm, but returned to compete with the Gunners under Arteta’s stewardship over the summer.

The Frenchman was not included in either Arsenal’s Europa League or Premier League squad for this campaign, which was a pretty clear indication that Arteta was not a fan.

While Saliba is still a teenager and is returning to his best performance level in Nice, it’s unclear whether the bright future he looks set to enjoy will be spent at the Emirates.

If Arteta was not overly fond of Saliba anyway, these comments from the Frenchman while speaking on Top of the Foot will do him no favours.

The clip is in French, but you’ll get the jist of it from the quote they’ve extracted: “he judged me on two and a half matches” – pretty damning stuff!