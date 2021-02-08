Atletico Madrid monitoring in-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva once the summer transfer window opens.

Silva, 25, joined Frankfurt in 2019, initially on-loan from AC Milan before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £2.7m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite emerging as one of Europe’s most highly-rated strikers whilst climbing his way through FC Porto’s youth ranks, Silva struggled during his time in Italy’s top-flight.

However, now fully embedded into life in the Bundesliga, the talented Portuguese forward is well on his way to recapturing some of his best form.

After featuring in 58 matches in all competitions for Frankfurt, Silva has already racked-up an impressive 44 direct goal contributions.

It has been the 25-year-old’s rejuvented form which has seen him emerge as a transfer target for La Liga title contenders Atletico Madrid.

According to a recent report from German publication BILD, Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Silva and would love to sign him once the summer transfer window opens in a few months time.

The report states that Silva was a preferred January choice before the club opted to sign Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The fact Atletico Madrid were unable to include an option to buy in their loan offer for Silva led to the club eventually pulling out and pursuing Dembele.

With that being said, according to these latest reports, Los Colchoneros look dead-set to reignite their interest in the coming months.