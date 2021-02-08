Barcelona presidential candidate plotting Manchester City raid – but not for Sergio Aguero

Joan Laporta, favourite to become the next Barcelona president, could stand in the way of Sergio Aguero heading to the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

Aguero is out of contract with City in the summer window, with a link up with international teammate Lionel Messi making perfect sense, especially with Luis Suarez having departed to Atletico Madrid.

However, you get the feeling that no definitive decisions will be made at Barca until a new president is elected, with Joan Laporta widely being considered as the favourite to take the role for a second tenure.

As per Don Balon, Laporta could put the brakes on any potential pursuit of Aguero, but not because he has no interest in doing business with Manchester City over one of their strikers.

Don Balon believe that Laporta is instead interested in signing Aguero’s City teammate Gabriel Jesus, who is rotated in and out of the side by Pep Guardiola.

Just how much it would take to convince City to sell Jesus is unclear. While he is not a guaranteed starter, he’s an undeniably talented player.