Some of the candidates for the Barcelona presidency reportedly believe that it could be worthwhile targeting the signing of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in order to persuade Lionel Messi to stay at the club.

The Catalan giants are in a precarious situation at the moment as Messi nears the end of his contract, and Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that the Argentine would make a decision on his future once the club elected a new president.

Barcelona will no doubt want to do everything they can to keep Messi, and it looks like a potential deal for his fellow countryman Aguero could be under consideration, according to The Athletic.

Messi and Aguero linking up at Barca could be a joy to watch if it does happen, though City fans will no doubt be disappointed if their star striker leaves.

Despite a difficult season with injuries, Aguero is a City legend and surely still up there with the finest forwards in world football on his day, though he’s also nearing the end of his contract.

It’s sure to be an interesting summer with big names like this potentially being on the market.