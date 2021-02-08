Menu

Photo: “What a player” – John Terry wowed by Chelsea star’s skill vs Sheffield United

Chelsea legend John Terry was clearly impressed with Mason Mount’s performance against Sheffield United last night.

The England international scored for the Blues as they won 2-1 at Bramall Lane, and also pulled off a superb piece of skill that Terry posted on Instagram, as seen below…

Terry captioned the clip with “what a player” as he paid tribute to Mount’s display.

Chelsea fans will no doubt love seeing their former captain cheering them on like this and particularly for keeping a close eye on one of their most promising academy products.

  1. Seth Mike Jr Goma says:
    February 8, 2021 at 7:54 am

    Wow we are so happy to see that skill from mason mount lets go the mighty blues

