Chelsea legend John Terry was clearly impressed with Mason Mount’s performance against Sheffield United last night.
The England international scored for the Blues as they won 2-1 at Bramall Lane, and also pulled off a superb piece of skill that Terry posted on Instagram, as seen below…
MORE: Video: Mason Mount fires Chelsea ahead vs Sheffield United with brilliant first-time finish on his weaker foot
Terry captioned the clip with “what a player” as he paid tribute to Mount’s display.
Chelsea fans will no doubt love seeing their former captain cheering them on like this and particularly for keeping a close eye on one of their most promising academy products.
Wow we are so happy to see that skill from mason mount lets go the mighty blues