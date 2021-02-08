Timo Werner says Thomas Tuchel’s tactical changes are “very good” for him despite Chelsea goal drought continuing

Chelsea striker Timo Werner says he is happy with the changes brought in by new manager Thomas Tuchel, who recently replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international had a good game for Chelsea last night as they beat Sheffield United 2-1, though he once again couldn’t find the back of the net as his poor run in front of goal continues.

It remains to be seen if Werner can turn things around for himself, and he admits he’s never been on a run like this in his career before.

Still, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Werner sounded optimistic about his role under new manager Tuchel, saying his tactical set-up is “very good” for him.

The 24-year-old says Tuchel has made some changes since replacing Lampard, and though he didn’t go into too much detail, it sounds like he’s feeling positive about what the new man in charge could bring to the side after their difficulties towards the end of Lampard’s reign.

“It’s different…” he said. “He gives us a lot of ideas. I play as a left winger so I have more space for my runs in the middle. And I can play behind a striker or with a ten behind me, so it’s very good for me.

“I think the last wins were a good move from the manager.”