Pundit makes worrying claim about “timid” Chelsea star

Graeme Souness has admitted he’s really not convinced by Chelsea striker Timo Werner after his continued poor form for the Blues.

The Germany international looked a hugely exciting talent during his time at RB Leipzig, but has badly struggled to get going since his summer move to Stamford Bridge.

It looked like Werner might be one player who’d benefit a great deal from Chelsea replacing Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel, but it’s not worked out that way so far.

Souness is still unimpressed with Werner and believes he looks like a player who could really struggle to settle in the Premier League.

The pundit, speaking on Sky Sports and quoted by the Metro, made it clear he thinks Werner seems too “timid” for the fast and aggressive game in England.

“I think he’ll find our football difficult – he is finding it difficult,” Souness said.

“I think the aggression and intensity, I think he’s a little bit timid for our football.

“If he’s going to be success in our football that has to come. It’s alright saying, ‘he keeps missing chances, he’s getting there’. I look at him and I’m yet to be convinced.

“Chelsea is a team full of really good players, high technique, they get into the last third and attacking third time and time again, they need more than what he’s giving them.

“If he had done the business Frank would still be in a job.”

Chelsea fans will hope Souness is wrong on this, but it’s a big call being made by someone who knows his football.

And from what most of us have seen of Werner so far, it’s hard to argue with Souness’ analysis of his start to life in west London.