Chelsea urged to strengthen one position to “go to the next level”

Chelsea have been urged to make a top signing up front if they are to go to the next level and become serious contenders for major trophies.

This is the view of pundit Alan Shearer, who has perhaps understandably not been blown away by the Blues’ striking options this season as Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have all looked fairly underwhelming.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland by The Athletic, so it might be that they are already planning to make improvements in that area of the pitch.

It’s easy to see how a prolific scorer like Haaland could improve this Chelsea side, and it seems Shearer views it as a big priority for the west London giants.

“I still think they are lacking that top-quality centre-forward to challenge [for the title],” Shearer said on Match of the Day 2, as quoted by the Metro.

“They’ll challenge for fourth but I think to go to the next level they’ll need a top centre forward.”

Thomas Tuchel has inherited a struggling side and is doing well so far, but one imagines the German tactician will want to make some changes from the squad put together by his predecessor Frank Lampard.

It will be interesting to see the kind of players Tuchel can attract after previously doing such fine work with some big names at Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.