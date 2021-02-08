Menu

Chelsea’s pursuit of David Alaba hinges on player lowering astronomical wage demands

Chelsea are reportedly trying to get Bayern Munich defender David Alaba to agree to lower his astronomical wage demands before continuing in their approach.

Alaba, 28, is out of contract with Bayern Munich in the summer and with no sign of a renewal, the Austrian defender looks all but set to move on.

Despite boasting a superb career which has seen the versatile defender lift a whopping 25-major trophies, Alaba has found potential suitors limited due to his sky-high wage demands.

Although the Austrian has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool a recent report from the Telegraph may go someway to explaining why talks with any club have so far failed to progress.

The Telegraph claim that the 28-year-old is demanding to be paid a truly staggering figure of just below £400,000-per week in wages.

Alaba’s insane salary demands have put Chelsea’s pursuit in doubt.

The Blues are expected to renew current defender Thiago Silva’s contract but in order to land Alaba as well, the Bayern Munich defender will have to meet the club half-way and agree to accept lower wages.

Is he worth this much? – Let us know in the comments.

