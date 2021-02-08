David Wagner keen on Bournemouth job but two big names ruled out

Former Schalke and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is reportedly keen on the vacancy at Bournemouth.

The 49-year-old is currently out work and is said to be keen on taking the Bournemouth manager’s job, though he’s not alone in that, according to The Athletic.

Wagner is said to be one of a number of names keen on taking over at Bournemouth, but some big names have also already been ruled out.

The report explains that Frank Lampard is not yet ready to return to management after his recent sacking at Chelsea, while Fulham’s Scott Parker is also thought to be an unrealistic target.

It remains to be seen who the Cherries will ultimately settle for, but they could do a lot worse than Wagner, who did well with Huddersfield in the Championship.

The German tactician endured a difficult spell at Schalke, but could surely bounce back with a step down to a lower level.