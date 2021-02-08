Florentino Perez longs for Ilkay Gundogan to be a Real Madrid player, according to a report by Don Balon.

Gundogan established himself as one of the best midfielders in the business at Borussia Dortmund, but his continual injury problems shackled him.

While he injury struggled with similar injury issues upon his arrival at the Etihad, Gundogan appears to be through the worst of it – and is now one of the in-form players in the Premier League.

Gundogan is in the goal-scoring form of his life, with a double against Liverpool at Anfield just the latest memorable moment in his success story.

As per Don Balon, it’s giving Florentino Perez a bad case of FOMO, with the Real Madrid chief having tried and failed to sign him previously.

Perez apparently dreams of having Gundogan in Real Madrid’s midfield, but City are not a selling club, so you get the feeling he’s going to have to dream on.