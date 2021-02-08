Further misery at Arsenal with club expected to make more staff redundant

The financial strains that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are causing are beginning to take their toll on Premier League club Arsenal.

The London club who currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League have been plauged by financial misery since the pandemic hit 12-months ago.

It was only six-months ago that the Gunners made 55 staff members redundant, as per BBC Sport.

However, according to a recent report from CBS Soccer reporter James Benge, Arsenal are set to axe more jobs, this time from the club’s ticketing department.

Further job cuts at Arsenal, this time within the club’s ticketing department. However global fan groups are urging Vinai Venkatesham to reconsider a decision the club say will offer a “effective service” to supporters around the world. https://t.co/Q1qiabYpO9 — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 8, 2021

The shocking news comes just days before Arsenal are set to host Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

However, despite next weekend’s hotly anticipated encounter, the fact stadiums have not been allowed to operate at full capacity for a good nine-months, hosting exciting ties is financially irrelevant.

Still with no word on when fans can expect to return to grounds all around the country, the plight football is under is really being highlighted in Arsenal’s struggles.

With that being said, the fact the club bought former midfielder Mesut Ozil out of his contract for a reported £7.2m (as per journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu) will only amplify the woes suffered by those employees set to be axed.

Time to open stadiums and time to introduce independent (and competent) financial regulators to ensure clubs are operating at a sustainable level – Because this isn’t working.