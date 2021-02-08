Leeds United expected to target “three or four” quality summer signings

Leeds United are being tipped to target three or four quality signings in the summer by former Premier League ace Noel Whelan.

It’s been a solid first season back in the top flight for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, and he’s surely earned the backing of his club’s board to strengthen in a few areas.

Leeds fans will be eager to see the team aiming for even better next season, and Whelan expects there will be movement into Elland Road.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen when it comes to the end of the season, we’re going to have that balloon payment from the Premier League for staying there,” Whelan said.

“We were going to give a big signing to (Michael) Cuisance, Rodrigo De Paul was going to cost a lot of money as well so I don’t think we’re afraid of going into the summer market and spending quite a bit of money to improve a team and taking them forward .