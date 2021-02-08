Ligue 1 starlet speaks highly of Arsenal amid transfer speculation

Lille striker Jonathan David has gone on the record to speak about Arsenal, a club he is also heavily tipped to join in the near future.

David, 21, is a New York born centre-forward who represents Canada on the international stage but also turns out in France’s top-flight for Christophe Galtier’s Lille.

Despite only making his debut for Lille at the start of this season, David has already gone on to feature in 29 matches, in all competitions and has racked up nine goal contributions along the way.

In light of the Canadian forward’s impressive breakthrough, publication HLN had talked up the possibility of the youngster making a shock switch to either Manchester United or Arsenal.

However, in light of the speculation, the young forward has addressed the rumours himself.

Speaking in a recent interview with written French publication L’Equipe (as quoted by Sports Witness), David, when asked about Arsenal, said: “European clubs made me dream.

“I watched Barca a lot, Wenger’s Arsenal, with Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira. I might not have been ready in my head. But that was the only option, the goal from the start.

“I knew there would have to be sacrifices. It was then that I met Nick Mavromaras, my agent, who had the contacts.”

David is currently valued at £27m (as per Transfermarkt) and should he continue in his projected development, could see his price-tag rocket even higher.

Should Arsenal make their move, fans should surely expect them to do so once the summer window opens, so as to avoid paying over the odds further down the line.

Arsenal fans – Is David a signing you’d like to see in the Premier League?