Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shows lack of class by telling reporter to do his job better

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit out at a reporter yesterday when asked if his team was out of the title race after losing to Manchester City.

The Reds were poor as City thrashed them 4-1 at Anfield, and it’s clear Klopp was in a foul mood afterwards as he took losing really badly…

See the clip above as the German tactician angrily tells a reporter he should prepare for his job better and not waste a question.

Klopp is often unpleasant after bad results, even if he’s so often been a great character when things go well for him.

