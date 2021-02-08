Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shows lack of class by telling reporter to do his job better

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit out at a reporter yesterday when asked if his team was out of the title race after losing to Manchester City.

The Reds were poor as City thrashed them 4-1 at Anfield, and it’s clear Klopp was in a foul mood afterwards as he took losing really badly…

? Jurgen Klopp: “I really think you should prepare for your job a little bit better. Do you really think this is an appropriate question in the moment? You have only two questions and you waste one for that.” #awlfc [sport pod]pic.twitter.com/QVDMH25pAN — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sport Pod

See the clip above as the German tactician angrily tells a reporter he should prepare for his job better and not waste a question.

Klopp is often unpleasant after bad results, even if he’s so often been a great character when things go well for him.